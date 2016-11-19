The Grapevine Mustangs (10-2) were eliminated from this year’s playoffs by the Aledo Wildcats (12-0) 51-7 on Friday, Nov. 18 at Saginaw School’s Rough Rider Stadium. The Mustangs were unable to get their offence working against a strong Wildcat defense which only allowed Grapevine one touchdown. The Aledo offense finished with 613 total offensive yards overall.

LRW — 11/19/16