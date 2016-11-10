Colleyville, Texas November 10, 2016

There has been speculation concerning the number of DWI/DUI arrests in Colleyville “Pre-Liquor Stores” and “Post Liquor Stores.”

LNO obtained information under the Freedom of Information Act to offer LNO readers a comparison over the past 7 years and for 2016 to date.

In 2009, prior to the public vote to allow liquor stores in Colleyville the annual arrests were reported to be 114.

In 2010, after the public vote passed, however prior to a proliferation of liquor stores in Colleyville total arrests were 122.

The first year, 2011 after liquor stores began to permeate the Colleyville landscape the total arrests were 111.

However, in the first two years, 2012 and 2013 after the stores began their openings, the numbers were 2012- 69 and 2013 at 86.

One might note however, after the liquor stores were becoming a common site in Colleyville in 2014 the total number was a big jump to 140

Therefore, the number of DWI/DUI arrests over the past 8 years are as follows;

2009 114 arrests

2010 122 arrests

2011 111 arrests

2012 69 arrests

2013 86 arrests

2014 140 arrests

2015 124 arrests

2016 116 arrests through October the projected number will be 138.4 arrests.

Therefore, while in 2012 and 2013 the numbers were substantially down, it does appear arrests since 2014 have continued to remain at higher levels.

This could be because there are more restaurants that serve alcohol now operating in Colleyville or,

Because there are liquor stores in Colleyville or,

Because the amount of traffic in and out of Colleyville has continued to escalate every year.

Regardless, Colleyville is pretty well known as a city you DO NOT want to be DRUNK DRIVING THRU…and that is OK for most of the city’s population!